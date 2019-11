Jerry Jones has kicked Dak off of his Cowboys Wakeup show after the loss to the Vikings on Sunday night. But, Dak says he’s more disappointed than anyone about the loss and he’s sorry that he upset Jones. However he doesn’t believe it was all his fault, but Jones refuses to place any blame on Zeke. Now, there’s no way Dak will get a raise.

Morning Minute: So Much Disappointment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

