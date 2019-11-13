Today is Impeachment day meaning that public hearings begin today in the house. Of course Donald Trump is trying his best to distract us from that but Roland Martin encourages us to pay attention. Karen Bass Chairwoman of the CBC and California Congresswoman, says that she thinks today “is going to be very powerful.” Bass says that she heard Ambassador William B. Taylor and he was “very direct and very clear about how inappropriate he thought the whole situation was.”

Democrats have been using the word quid pro quo to describe what went down but now they’ll be using the word, “bribery,” likely because it’s less confusing and straight to the point, Bass says.

But no matter what, she expects that Republicans “will take the exact language we are using and then minimize it.”

Roland Martin: Today Is Impeachment Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

