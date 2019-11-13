Last year Michelle Obama founded a nonpartisan organization called “When We All Vote,” to get folks fired up and excited to vote. Mrs. Obama recently announced seven new co-chairs joining her org.

Chair of the Board Valerie Jarrett says that studies show one fifth of eligible voters aren’t voting and 43% of registered voters didn’t vote in the last presidential election. Jarrett believes that “everybody should vote.” And not just in presidential elections, but in every election, because “every election matters.”

The 2018 midterms had record turnout and Jarrett believes that we “can do better.” Make sure you’re registered and then talk to 10 of your friends and have them talk to 10 of their friends.

Visit WhenWeAllVote.org for more information and volunteer opportunities.

Valerie Jarrett: ‘When We All Vote’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

