Several Injured In California School Shooting

A suspect is in custody following a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect as an Asian male dressed in black clothing.
At least six people have been taken to area hospitals. One person, a female involved in the shooting, has died at nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Two male patients are in critical condition and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.
All schools in their area are on lockdown.
SOURCE | KUSI
