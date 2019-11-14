Several Injured In California School Shooting

A suspect is in custody following a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect as an Asian male dressed in black clothing.

At least six people have been taken to area hospitals. One person, a female involved in the shooting, has died at nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Two male patients are in critical condition and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Heartbroken and praying for Santa Clarita. I’m incredibly grateful to the first responders who are on the scene of this active situation. If you are near the area, please listen to law enforcement. Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2019

All schools in their area are on lockdown.

SOURCE | KUSI

