You get no sympathy when you’re from Chicago and leave your stuff in the car and get robbed. Damon was in Houston for a show with HBCU Comedy Jam. He decided to go to Papadeaux on the “beautiful sunny day,” and when he came back outside he found the windows to his car busted out and all of his stuff gone. So, the lesson in this is to put your luggage in the trunk, not the backseat.

