Everyone knows the importance of physical fitness, we go to the gym and walk and jog to stay fit. Tina Lifford reminds us of the importance of inner fitness, with her new book The Little Book of Big Lies A Journey Into Inner Fitness.

“There are little things that we can do” to keep our inner selves “fit,” she explains, when it comes to inner fitness “jumping jacks are not going to cut it.” She has created a statement you can use to shift your thinking and way of life. It’s “up until now and from this point forward,” what you want to do is take your “chronic problem” and release it. For example, say “up until now I have seen myself as an abused person and from this point forward it will be different.”

Liffod believes that developing these skills will help you reduce stress and be free to “thrive” instead of constantly “just surviving.”

The Little Book of Big Lies A Journey Into Inner Fitness is available now.

Tina Lifford Says ‘Inner Fitness’ Is Just As Important As Physical Fitness was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

