Tom Joyner has shared so much joy and love with people all over the world that people jump a the opportunity to honor him. His surprise guest says it’s early and he normally doesn’t wake up early, but he tells Tom, “you I wake up for because you woke everyone up to me.” Signer songwriter Maxwell says the most important thing to him is for Tom to know how loved he is, he sends the “deepest most sincerest form of love,” because “nothing would be what it is, careers would not be what they are, particularly mine, if you were not on the radio.” 20 or so years ago Maxwell performed his very first hit on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, and he is forever grateful for Toms everlasting support.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tom’s Surprise Guest: Maxwell was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: