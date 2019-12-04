Cardi B’s husband Offset has been caught cheating again! This time he sent an Instagram direct message to Tekashi 6ix 9ine’s girlfriend Jade, who posted screenshots. But, he then tweeted a bunch of random tweets about being gay and claimed that he was hacked. Which isn’t too odd because people get hacked, but the issue is that he sent the message via Instagram and tried to blame it on his twitter being hacked. But the most odd part is that, Cardi believed him!

Morning Minute: Guess Who Got Cheating Again! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

