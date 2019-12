It has been a few week since Huggy’s suitcase grew legs and walked out of the Las Vegas airport, and he still hasn’t gotten it back! He warns Guy to be careful when traveling this weekend so he doesn’t get his luggage stolen too. While on the topic of traveling, Huggy mentions that Frontier airlines charges for all of their beverages! What kind of shiggedy?!

Huggy Lowdown: Where Is My Suitcase?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

