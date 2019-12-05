It’s Mike Tyson! It’s Dave Chappelle! It’s Jamie Foxx! No really, it’s Jamie Foxx! He and Tom go way back to when he was just Jamie from Terrell, Texas. For Foxx, Tom’s retirement is personal. He explains that he literally grew up with Tom Joyner on the radio, and Tom has been a presence in his life through “so many eras.”

“Every part of my life you have been in my ear, you’ve been in my household” he tells Tom. No matter what he did, in both the business and life in general he thinks “what would Tom think about this?”

Tom’s Surprise: Jamie Foxx was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

