Michael Vick’s Return to the NFL Pro Bowl Has Critics Signing Petition To Keep Him Out!

NFL: NOV 25 Ravens at Rams

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Several fans have not forgotten of his role in the fighting of dogs that landed him behind bars, and with some money issues for a while.

 

Michael Vick is making a comeback to both the NFL and the Pro Bowl.

He has been selected as one of the four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains along with Terrell Davis, Darrell Green, and Bruce Smith.

Unfortunately for Vick, the announcement of his inclusion has been meet with anger, even to the point of fans launching a movement to get him out of the upcoming event.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Joanna Lind started a petition on change.org to have Vick removed from the game, and it has more than 200,000 signatures.

“Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted,” Lind wrote on the petition page.

Vick was sentenced to jail “for his role in a dog-fighting operation.”  He served 18 months behind bars, and a suspension from the league before returning to play until he retired in 2017.  He later ended up on Fox Sports.

No comment right now from Vick, his representatives, Fox Sports, and the NFL.

 

Michael Vick’s Return to the NFL Pro Bowl Has Critics Signing Petition To Keep Him Out!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

