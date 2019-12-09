CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Obamas Splurge On $11.5M House In Martha’s Vineyard

US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

It’s official, we reported this was going down this summer, Barack and Michelle Obama are living their best life, ain’t going back forth with you Trump lovers.

This is how we do it ♫ when you retire from running the free world, and you free yourself from all the drama and stress that goes along with it, instead of renting a home and vacationing you just buy a house!!

Congratulations are most definitely in order as it is being reported that former president Barack Obama and our first lady Michelle Obama have purchased a $14.85 million house in Martha’s Vineyard for $11.5 million.

The nearly 7,000 square foot home, which sits on 29 acres, has seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, an outdoor swimming pool, a boathouse, sun decks and balconies, a number of stone fireplaces, as well as its own private view of the ocean.

Now that’s black love

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

The Obamas Splurge On $11.5M House In Martha’s Vineyard  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Barack Obama , Michelle Obama

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close