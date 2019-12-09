It’s official, we reported this was going down this summer, Barack and Michelle Obama are living their best life, ain’t going back forth with you Trump lovers.

This is how we do it ♫ when you retire from running the free world, and you free yourself from all the drama and stress that goes along with it, instead of renting a home and vacationing you just buy a house!!

Congratulations are most definitely in order as it is being reported that former president Barack Obama and our first lady Michelle Obama have purchased a $14.85 million house in Martha’s Vineyard for $11.5 million.

Now that’s black love

Check out the video below

The Obamas Splurge On $11.5M House In Martha’s Vineyard was originally published on wzakcleveland.com