Kindergartner Michael Clark Jr. had been in foster care and the people that he called his family were his classmates. So when it came time for Michael to be adopted, his family was right there by his side in the court room literally.
Now this should be a Lifetime movie. Little Michael Clark Jr. foster parents for about a year, Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton, wanted to adopt Michael but not without the support of his kindergarten class. So Michael’s teacher arranged for a field trip of a lifetime with the kindergarten classes hearts in their hands and love pouring from their tongue.
May God continue to bless young Michael Clark Jr. and his new parents as well as his family at Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids

A Kindergartner Was Set To Be Adopted, So He Invited His Entire Class To Attend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com