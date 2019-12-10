We all know and love this guest and you can’t go a day without hearing one of his songs on the radio. He actually came on the air this morning singing! John Legend says he and Tom Joyner have been “cruising together, up early in the morning together, and singing” together for about 15 years. The very first time that he sang for Tom was back in 2005 at an event Tom was hosting in Georgia. Now, he has performed for Tom and his events all over the country and world.

One year Legend sent his mom on the Fantastic Voyage and Tom told her to get her “baby boy” on the ship. Needless to say, that next year Legend came and performed on the ship in Puerto Rico.

Tom admires Legend because he parties with a purpose and says that his “purpose has always been to uplift inform and empower our community; “Legend says he learned it from Tom.

Tom’s Surprise: John Legend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

