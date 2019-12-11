The Morning Minute is a Tom Joyner Morning Show favorite, and the man behind it says he just had to give Tom his props. Chris Paul uses this time to make a very important announcement….he plugs all of his dates through February 2020 and announces that he and Huggy Lowdown will be joining Tom on the 2020 Fantastic Voyage.

Paul went on and on about how great Tom is and he tells him to “never get tired of people telling [him] that [he’s] the greatest. Because people are telling [him] the damn truth!” Tom credits Paul’s “genius,” but Paul says it’s “so easy to work hard on the TJMS because we know that the man whose name is on the TJMS worked harder and still works hard.”

Tom’s Surprise: Chris Paul was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

