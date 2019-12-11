Everyone recognizes Tom’s greatness! Chante Moore credits Tom for really being “the hardest working man in radio.” She recalls the first time she heard of the infamous “flyjock,” she didn’t know what exactly that term meant, but once she found out she realized that’s the best term to describe him.

He always made her feel so “comfortable” and “special” when they were on the radio together. His energy early in the morning was so high it never failed to amaze her.

Their journey will continue after retirement as she’ll be joining him on the 2020 Fantastic Voyage!

Although she knows he’s “always working on something,” she says she really does want him “to rest a little,” in the coming years because he deserves it.

Tom’s Surprise: Chante Moore was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

