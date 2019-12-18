Season 6 for FOX Empire is suppose to be a wrap for the hit series and unfortunately the incident with Jussie Smollett before season 6 even started has been the most climatic show of the season as according to reports ratings wise has not been a good season for Empire.

Now it’s being reported that to close out season six, if you been watching where it looks like somebody is going to shoot Lucious then blowup Cookie but rumor has it that there may be another bombshell coming, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) may be returning for the finally. Even though Lee Daniels had said before the season started that Jussie Smollett WOULD NOT be returning allegedly the thought process now is to have all 3 brothers united as the show had started back on January 7, 2015.

Do you think they need to bring back Jussie Smollett for the final swan song? Check out the post below and give us your thoughts.

Empire Last Episode May Include Jussie Smollett was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

