LeBron James Talks Giving Back In New NIKE Commercial [VIDEO]

Say what you want about LeBron James but the one thing you’ll never be able to say about him is that he has never forgot about where he comes from and because of his Blessings he will always reach back to bring others along with him opposed to being a crab in a barrel that is an ‘I Promise’ he has made and always stayed committed too.

In a new Nike ad LeBron Lames talks about how because of his humble beginnings Nike has made it possible for him to allow some kids to have no more humble beginnings. #AMEN

17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special #ThekidfromAKRON

Take a look at Just The Kid From Akrons story of hope, dreams, determinations and beliefs below.

