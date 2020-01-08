CLOSE
RSMS
The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More

Da Brat runs down who’s who as Diddy and Lil Wayne were each spotted with their alleged new love interests. Lil Wayne’s is allegedly a beautiful plus size model (see photo below)! Plus, details on why Lizzo is taking a hiatus from Twitter and more!

 

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lizzo exudes confidence, has charisma and could care less about what people say about her. From the red carpet dresses to her sexy lingerie photo shoots we just can't get enough of Lizzo!

The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

