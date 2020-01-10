According UnWineWithTashaK, Method Man is accused of cheating on his wife with Wendy Williams and his wife’s cancer doctor. In addition, Lizzo responded to Jillian Michaels’ comments about her health saying, “This is my life,” noting her need to be happy.

Gary’s Tea: Lizzo Responds To Critics Of Her Weight, Method Man Accused Of Cheating On His Wife With Wendy Williams & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

