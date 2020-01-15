Reunited And It Feels So Good: Azriel Clary Coming Home Photo Shoot

Sam Cooke said it’s been a long time coming, but I know change is gonna come, and yes it did, as it seems family reunions are happening in the wake of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

What started this whole R. Kelly spiral is that whether you are of the opinion or not that these families are the cause of their daughters being mixed up with Robert Sylvester Kelly in the first place, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ was culminated from families just wanting to be in their daughters lives, not be shut out just because their daughters were following the Pied Piper of R&B at his request. So it doesn’t matter whether or not we believe in R. Kelly’s innocence or not, fact is if he would have just allowed these women to be apart of their families as well he may not be where he is now, and whether we like it or not (meaning the docu-series) ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ set Dominique Gardner free to reunite with her family now Azriel Clary.

The physical altercation with Joycelyn Savage may have been the last straw.

Azriel Clary as well as her family were so elated to have Azriel home that the reunion resulted in a photo shoot that Azriel Clary posted on her Instagram and it looks like her parents may be back together as well. If you watched ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ it looked like the whole drama put a strain on the Clary’s marriage but judging by Azriel photo’s it looks like her reuniting with her family reunited much more.

Take a look at the Azriel Clary family reuniting photo shoot below.

