Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver De’Runnya Wilson Killed

Ex-Mississippi State Bulldog wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was killed in an apparent homicide on Tuesday (January 21) in Birmingham according to police.

In a video released by the Birmingham Police Department on Twitter, Sgt. Johnny Williams said investigators arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Northland Avenue Tuesday to investigate “a person that was down.”

“They received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home,” Williams said.

Williams identified the victim as Wilson, 25. Williams said there are “limited details on the investigation.”

Wilson played for Mississippi State from 2013-2015. In his three seasons at MSU, he had 133 catches for 1,936 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

The 22 receiving touchdowns is tied for second all-time in program history. He ranks No. 6 in all-time catches and No. 7 in receiving yards.

Wilson was one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s, top targets during some of the best seasons in team history. The two connected on 19 touchdowns, making them the most prolific quarterback-receiver tandem in Bulldogs history.

