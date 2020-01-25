OWN Cancels ‘Ambitions’ After One Season

Ms. Oprah’s OWN network has been cleaning house lately. First, it was reported that Pastor John Grey’s show was canceled. However, is the network sweeping out the right stuff? After building us up with another exciting television drama series, made for us, by us, it appears that our AMBITIONS is being taken away.

News came down via Robin Givens’ own social media that the new Will Packer produced show ‘Ambitions’ starring Givens, Brian White, and Essence Atkins has been kicked to the curb by OWN. ‘Ambitions’ was like ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ 5.0.

Ambitions is a multigenerational family saga centered around one woman who,having recently relocated and intent on revitalizing her marriage, finds herselfgoing head to head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players inthe city.

After Robin Givens spilled the tea, OWN Network, released a statement confirming Givens post. Reported by Deadline:

“We’re thankful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the entire cast and crew ofAmbitions for their creativity and hard work on the show. Every week they delivered great drama, intrigue and a lot of fun storytelling,” said Tina Perry, OWN president. “We look forward to continue working with Will Packer and his talented team of collaborators in the future.”

So I guess after watching a whole 18 episode action-packed season 1 we will never know who ran down Titus and did he make it, who killed Senior, will Rondell be able to save “Thelma’s Place” or see Stephanie Carlisle get the reversal of the dog played on her by her daddy.

Hmmm, wonder what’s going on with OWN??

