Did MSNBC Reporter Drop ‘N’ Word While Reporting Kobe Bryants Death or Nah !?

It’s being reported that MSNBC 15 sec delay and or the person that is in charge of the dump button got caught slipping, as a reporter, being identified as Alison Morris, somehow got tongue tied while reporting the tragedy of the 41 year old NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who just a few hours died in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year old daughter GiGi, while on their way to GiGi’s basketball game.

As shocking as the news was to the world of Kobe Bryants death, unfortunately some listeners were shocked to hear Alison Morris allegedly mistakenly say The Los Angeles N****rs before catching herself then say The Los Angels Lakers live on MSNBC.

According to MSNBC reporter Alison Morris via her Twitter, what was heard on-air was her getting caught stuttering, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” She went on to say that she would never use that word, and apologize for listeners hearing it the wrong way.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Take a listen to the clip below and let us know what you think….Did she say “Nakers” or “N****rs”

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it's incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It's unbearable. All we can do is pray.

