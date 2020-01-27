CLOSE
Did MSNBC Reporter Drop ‘N’ Word While Reporting Kobe Bryants Death or Nah !?

It’s being reported that MSNBC 15 sec delay and or the person that is in charge of the dump button got caught slipping, as a reporter, being identified as Alison Morris, somehow got tongue tied while reporting the tragedy of the 41 year old NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who just a few hours died in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year old daughter GiGi, while on their way to GiGi’s basketball game.

As shocking as the news was to the world of Kobe Bryants death, unfortunately some listeners were shocked to hear Alison Morris allegedly mistakenly say The Los Angeles N****rs before catching herself then say The Los Angels Lakers live on MSNBC.

According to MSNBC reporter Alison Morris via her Twitter, what was heard on-air was her getting caught stuttering, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.”  She went on to say that she would never use that word, and apologize for listeners hearing it the wrong way.

Take a listen to the clip below and let us know what you think….Did she say “Nakers” or “N****rs”

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

[caption id="attachment_2972015" align="alignleft" width="792"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] While Sunday was the biggest night in music, there was a sense of sadness on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet due to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. The location of the ceremony, the Los Angeles Staples Center, added an extra layer of significance because as Grammy host and singer Alicia Keys stressed, it was “the house that Bryant built.” As we reported earlier, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash heading to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. It’s reported they were attending a basketball practice. In terms of the Grammys, the show had to go on, but there wasn’t a person in attendance in downtown Los Angeles that didn’t have Bryant and his family on their minds. As the ceremony started, Lizzo set the tone when opening the show dedicating her performance to “Kobe.” https://twitter.com/THR/status/1221599835884621824?s=20   Soon after Lizzo’s performance, the evening’s host Alicia Keys also felt compelled to make mention of this huge loss. “We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she said. “We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers.” Seconds later, she brought out Boyz II Men to sing one of their most iconic songs, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.” It was a tear-jerker. https://twitter.com/THR/status/1221602895608467457?s=20 Before the show started, the red carpet was filled with celebs who took the time to reminisce on what Kobe’s legacy meant to them, where they were when they heard the horrible news and send condolences to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa. Take a look:  

 

