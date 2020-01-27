Did MSNBC Reporter Drop ‘N’ Word While Reporting Kobe Bryants Death or Nah !?

It’s being reported that MSNBC 15 sec delay and or the person that is in charge of the dump button got caught slipping, as a reporter, being identified as Alison Morris, somehow got tongue tied while reporting the tragedy of the 41 year old NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who just a few hours died in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year old daughter GiGi, while on their way to GiGi’s basketball game.
As shocking as the news was to the world of Kobe Bryants death, unfortunately some listeners were shocked to hear Alison Morris allegedly mistakenly say The Los Angeles N****rs before catching herself then say The Los Angels Lakers live on MSNBC.
According to MSNBC reporter Alison Morris via her Twitter, what was heard on-air was her getting caught stuttering, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” She went on to say that she would never use that word, and apologize for listeners hearing it the wrong way.
Take a listen to the clip below and let us know what you think….Did she say “Nakers” or “N****rs”
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
