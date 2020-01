Rock T’s joke today was actually pretty funny! Watch him explain why diarrhea might be hereditary below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Why Diarrhea is Hereditary [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: