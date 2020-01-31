Black Parents Outraged After White Teacher Casts Children As Slaves In Play

A white teacher at a Connecticut elementary has sparked outrage for casting Black children as slaves and white children as slave owners in a school play. Dr. Carmen Parker’s 10-year-old daughter, who is a fifth-grader at the West Woods School, reportedly told her about the incident. The child was instructed to be “Enslaved African 2” in a play entitled “A Triangle of Trade.” Now, Parker has spoken out and is demanding that the school be held accountable, in addition to the teacher, who has been put on administrative leave.
The school’s students are about 60 percent students of color, while the teachers are 90 percent white.
“It should be noted that Hamden Public Schools has placed significant emphasis in recent years on increasing the diversity of our curricular materials. We have also begun a major initiative to help staff and students develop a greater understanding of issues related to cultural sensitivity and equity. The Board of Education has created an Equity Committee to oversee these efforts and keep the community involved and informed.”
