Everybody as their reasoning’s for indulging in the big game, non-football fans typical watch for the commercials and the halftime show, and with this years biggest game on the biggest stage being hosted in Miami the legendary Miami sound was the highlight of the halftime show slayed flawlessly by two old schoolers, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and future schooler J-Lo’s daughter, Emme.

It was amazing to see the 11 year old Emme belt out notes on the biggest stage on the planet while her mother Jennifer Lopez encouraged her to go higher in the musical house that Pit Bull made.

Before the dynamic halftime show duo came together for their magnificent finale we were inundated with appearances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Maribel Muñiz, a perfect compliment to a Miami musical storm.

However not everyone was pleased with the halftime show, more specifically the #metooers, thought the performance set us back. According to some on social media the over 40 performers allegedly took us back to pre #MeToo and referred to the halftime show as a ‘bad strip show‘.

Check out the halftime show below

Shakira, J-Lo and Her Daughter Emme Slay Halftime Show [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: