Taste Of Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Released [VIDEO]

Pat Houston said Whitney Houston believed in more than the children being the future. According to the late multi award winning singers, sister in-law and executor of her estate, Pat Houston, before the passing of Whitney Houston it was always her dream to have a more intimate performance with her fans, and according to Pat Houston the Whitney Houston Hologram tour would be Whitney’s dream come true, however fans were given a taste of the tour, and according to report a little creeped out with what they seen.

“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted.”

On a show in the UK called “This Morning” a Whitney Houston hologram along with two real live backup singers performed “The Greatest Love Of All”, which after the performance the host of “This Morning” said it felt as if Whitney was really there in the studio but fans found what the witnessed disturbing.

Does anyone else find this Whitney Houston hologram thing extremely weird and disturbing #ThisMorning — Aimee Allen (@aimee4371) February 19, 2020

An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour is currently scheduled to begin in Europe on February 25, 2020, before heading to North America.

Take a look at a taste of the Whitney Houston Hologram tour below and let us know what you think.

Pat Houston on the Whitney Houston’s hologram tour: “In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted.” pic.twitter.com/gOjTr0oItn — WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020

