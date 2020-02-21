Black Tony has managed to get himself locked up!

According to the excuse king, earlier this week he called Rickey on what he believed was a personal call. Unbeknownst to him, the call was live on air! Next thing you know, he is being picked up by the police!

Since Rickey is to blame for his imprisonment, Black Tony needs Rickey to do a couple of things. Check out the video above to hear Black Tony’s requests.

Black Tony Got Locked Up! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com