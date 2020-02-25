CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company On Day Of Memorial [VIDEO]

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant

Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The world has been keeping Vanessa Bryant uplifted in their prayers as she has had to mourn the loss of her family members, NBA great Kobe Bryant as well as her baby girl Gianna, that lost their lives in a horrific plane crash the end of January.  Vanessa not only endured their loss privately but also publicly with a memorial service at the Staple Center, “A Celebration of Life”, as we all looked on wondering how much more could a wife and mother take.

Now it’s being reported that she will not take the loss of her baby and her best friend lightly as Vanessa Bryant was verbally pouring out her feelings to millions, she also at the same time has filed a lawsuit against the helicopter to hold them accountable for the lives of family and friends that she lost that fateful day.

According to reports simultaneously while “A Celebration of Life” was going on Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Island Express, which owned the helicopter that Kobe Bryant , Gigi and others were aboard that crashed.  The helicopter was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules and the conditions were not fit for flying and according to the lawsuit filed, Ara George Zobayan, was flying at a high rate of speed. It also noted that Zobayan was disciplined in 2015 for violating flying rules by traversing into areas with low visibility.

Needless to say Vanessa Bryant is not taking the loss of her family lightly and much like her famous husband Kobe Bryant, she is a warrior that is going to fight.

We will be keeping Vanessa Bryant and family uplifted in our prayers.

See video below

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

15 photos Launch gallery

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

Continue reading #MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

[caption id="attachment_3074944" align="alignleft" width="829"] Source: LA Lakers / Via youtube.com / LA Lakers / Via youtube.com[/caption] Today (Feb. 24), hasn’t been an easy day. For many us, there has been too much death in the past month. This morning, we lost Hidden Figures hero Katherine Johnson, over the weekend iconic chef and former model B. Smith and last week Good Times star Ja’net Dubois. That, and last month Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people. Today, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there was a special ceremony celebrated their lives that was inspirational, yet heartbreaking. While many friends, colleagues and wife and mother Vanessa Bryant took to the stage to honor these precious lives that were taken away from us too soon, folks such as Beyoncé, Ciara and J-Lo made a quiet statement as well—with their nail art. Queen Bey, dressed in the Lakers colors, opened the tribute singing “Halo,” from her 2008 album I Am… Sasha Fierce.  “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said, https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1232012861330714624?s=20 Just beautiful! If you zoom in you can see that her purple nails had Kobe and Gianna spelled out in gold: https://twitter.com/_Jamna_/status/1232041698651496449?s=20 https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1232056925199589376?s=20 https://twitter.com/peebabi/status/1232020734152671232?s=20 Bey wasn’t alone, Ciara also showed her support. “Rest In Paradise Angels #KobeGiGi,” the expectant mother wrote on Twitter on Monday, donning a beautiful set of nails with their names painted in gold glitter on the inside of her nails. https://twitter.com/ciara/status/1231994418493718529?s=20 Jennifer Lopez, who is also friends with Vanessa, joined in to honor the duo as well. According to Hola, “the Puerto Rican star crafted a nude polish with sparkles with numbers ‘2’ for Gianna and ‘24’ for Kobe.” https://twitter.com/JLo/status/1232002345111891968?s=20 Celebs are not the only ones who are showing their love with something as simple as nail art. Take a look at some our favorite #MambaForever designs:

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company On Day Of Memorial [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close