Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At Church, Survives

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend.

Local police said a man came to True Cornerstone Church on Halls Mill Road in Mobile on February 22 looking for his wife. He shot her outside of the church before shooting and killing himself.

“She was calling on Jesus, even with the bullet in her she was calling on Jesus,” said the Pastor’s wife, Kula Gandy.

The pastor said both the victim and shooter were friends of theirs.

“The Devil is not going to get the victory, at all, he is not going to get the victory,” said Gandy. “To be able to come and pray for her and see she was already looking ok that she was already praying that she was already calling on Jesus I already knew Jesus was going to take care of her.”

Right now, the church is raising funds to repair damage caused by the incident.

Source: WKRG

