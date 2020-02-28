Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Barbaric Mississippi Prison [VIDEO]

You might be feeling some kind of way about Jay-Z’s relationship with NFL and his position on taking a knee but you can’t feel no kind of way but proud of the way the Jigga Man is battling prison reform.

It’s being reported that Jay-Z along with rapper Yo Gotti and team Roc Nation have filed a lawsuit against a prison in Mississippi on behalf of 150 inmates that are being incarcerated in barbaric conditions.

The lawsuit filed against the Mississippi state notorious Parchman prison, where 9 inmates have died this year, alleges prisoners are being detained in barbaric conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care. Team Roc is demanding that he Mississippi Department of Corrections get themselves together in 90 days.

Jay-Z along with the lawsuit has also released a PSA documenting the poor, borderline inhumane conditions of Parchman Prison as well. (see video below…warning video is graphic in nature)

Jay-Z was extremely vocal in calling for actions to be taken against Rikers Island after learning about the story of Kalif Browder a teenager who was incarcerated at Rikers Island without being found guilty of a crime or given due process, but was held none the less for 3 years and 2 of those years were spent in solitary confinement. Kalif Browder was released and eventually killed himself after suffering from mental trauma due to his incarceration, for a crime that Browder did not commit. Jay-Z went on to document the story of Kalif Browder that can be seen on Netflix titled “Time: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Stop the shameful, inhumane, and unlawful treatment happening in Parchman Prison.

See more from inside the prison walls – viewer discretion is advised. https://t.co/qMOqPNPaqR #msprisonreformnow — Team Roc (@teamroc) February 26, 2020

