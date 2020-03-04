What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.
The day after the fundraiser, both Kenya and Marc announced they were filing for divorce.
The charity calamity caused viewers to claim that Marc was Kenya’s “karma” for her history of meddling in people’s marriages and relationships. Only a few episodes ago Kenya was chomping at the bit to bring “The Cookie Lady” to meet Tanya Sam to fuel allegations that her fiance wanted to cheat on her.
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The “karma” comments were echoed by NeNe Leakes on “Watch What Happens Live after the episode.
“It’s really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people’s marriages and relationships. I mean she’s done it to Phaedra, she’s done it to Tanya, she’s done it to me. So it’s really hard to feel sorry… It’s almost like, well karma’s a b****.”
According to Kenya however, the “karma” claims are not true and she clapped back snarkily with a pic of her daughter Brooklyn Daly. “This is my karma,” Kenya captioned the pic. She’s since deleted it from her page.
Oh?
This all comes after Marc apologized, not to Kenya, but to the charity for his actions.
View this post on Instagram
As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man's Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility. I want to thank all those involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event. I would like to end by saying, I have full admiration for the organization and am always available to engage and contribute to its efforts. Best wishes, Marc Daly
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
1. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 11
What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com