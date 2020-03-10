Our 1st Lady who’s address may not be 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW any longer still conducts herself as such as she continues to encourage and inspire women all over the world with her truths. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Michelle Obama was taped to star in a YouTube special to celebrate International Women’s Day, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education, set to stream to the world March 17, 2020. (see YouTube Originals official trailer below)

Michelle Obama dropped the exciting news via her very own social media that she is committed to empowering the next generation of woman by starting the Girls Opportunity Alliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard.

Michelle Obama is not only our former 1st Lady but she is also a New York Times Best Selling author and motivational speaker, plus word on the street is that many opponents running against Trump in the up coming presidential race wouldn’t mind her being their running mate.

See Michelle Obama’s exciting news in her post below.

Michelle Obama To Star In YouTube Special was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

BridgetEE

