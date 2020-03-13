CLOSE
Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor Proclaims ‘I Will Survive’ Coronavirus [VIRAL VIDEO]

First I was afraid, I was petrified, Kept thinking I could never live with the coronavirus looming around outside, but I grew strong because Gloria Gaynor is helping how to get along,  Oh no, not I, I will survive ♫

70 year old Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor has risen to spin her disco ball to educate us all on the importance but more importantly how to properly wash our hands as we are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, by posting a Tik Tok video with a now viral remix of her hit single “I Will Survive”.

So you know how we do…that’s right, turn everything into a challenge #iwillsurvivechallenge

Check out Gloria Gaynor’s viral #iwillsurvivechallenge video below

 

@gloriagaynorIt only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

 

