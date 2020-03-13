Coronavirus is causing turmoil all over the world. Schools are closing, jobs are working from home and just in, we got a letter saying legs are closed too!

Schools in Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio, New Mexico, and Michigan have been closed and in other places school districts have extended spring break.

Since school is closed, there will also be no fun because Disney is closing all theme parks.

Wall Street has had its worst day since 1987, a travel ban is in place, and our president may even have coronavirus.

Let’s all be safe and wash our hands.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Several States Close Schools For Upcoming Weeks Due To Coronavirus was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com