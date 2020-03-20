First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died

Everyone is really understanding now that the coronavirus is serious and we all must help each other by staying indoors as much as possible! But what about our fur babies?
If you have a pet you understand that they may be getting deprived of much needed outside time. But as we protect ourselves and our human loved ones from this virus, you may have not known that your dog can contract it too. A 17-year-old Pomeranian, the first known dog to test positive for coronavirus, has died in Hong Kong. The South China Morning Post and Fox5 DC have reported that the dog belonged to a 60-year-old woman who recovered from COVID-19. The dog passed away on Monday after it was returned home, following a government quarantine and a negative test. This is believed to be the first known case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus.
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
1. Elderberry1 of 23
2. Goldenseal2 of 23
3. Echinacea3 of 23
4. Black Seed Oil4 of 23
5. Ginger5 of 23
6. Garlic6 of 23
7. Tumeric7 of 23
8. Onion8 of 23
9. Cayenne9 of 23
10. Seamoss10 of 23
11. Bladderwrack11 of 23
12. Sea Kelp12 of 23
13. Ashwagandha13 of 23
14. Reishi14 of 23
15. Cloves15 of 23
16. Cinnamon16 of 23
17. Honey17 of 23
18. Dandelion Root18 of 23
19. Burdock Root19 of 23
20. Nettle20 of 23
21. Sarsaparilla21 of 23
23. Oregano Oil23 of 23
