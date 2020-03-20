First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died

Everyone is really understanding now that the coronavirus is serious and we all must help each other by staying indoors as much as possible! But what about our fur babies?

If you have a pet you understand that they may be getting deprived of much needed outside time. But as we protect ourselves and our human loved ones from this virus, you may have not known that your dog can contract it too. A 17-year-old Pomeranian, the first known dog to test positive for coronavirus, has died in Hong Kong. The South China Morning Post and Fox5 DC have reported that the dog belonged to a 60-year-old woman who recovered from COVID-19. The dog passed away on Monday after it was returned home, following a government quarantine and a negative test. This is believed to be the first known case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus.

Fox5 DC

