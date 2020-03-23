H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak

H-E-B has emerged as the standard-bearer for all things shopping during the coronavirus as the grocery chain has not only offered benefits and raises for workers but also continued to assist the community-at-large as we deal with a global pandemic. To ensure that all customers have access to products they need, they’re limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

Food items

Chicken – 2 items

Ground Beef – 2 items

Ground turkey – 2 items

Hot dogs – 8 items

Water multipacks – 2 items

Water gallons – 2 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs – 2 items

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Bread – 4 items

Milk – 2 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers – 2 items

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

Latex gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

They also are not accepting returns on the following items:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent

RELATED: Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

RELATED: A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test You Can Take At Home

H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell

Also On Majic 102.1: