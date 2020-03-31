Motivational Speaker Niya Brown Matthews Beats Coronavirus

Certified Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Niya Brown Matthews has so much to be thankful for. She is one of many who have actually survived a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The best selling author was rushed to the hospital on March 24 after having suffered flu-like symptoms, even while social distancing.

She says she was barely able to breath and passed out in the hospital lobby. From there she was placed on oxygen, hooked to an EKG, IV, meds and tubes. Feeling like “death was knocking on my literally”, Matthews turned to her faith but had to admit that she felt fearful.

She found encouragement in her faith, gospel music and was very encouraged by Tyler Perry’s social media challenge, #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge. She even mustered up enough strength to sing her version from her hospital bed:

But here is the good news! After five days in the hospital fighting for her life, with the love of her family, the care of compassionate doctors and nurses and with the prayers of the righteous availing much, she was able to walk out of the hospital, cleared of covid-19.

To God be the glory. We will continue to pray for her as she continues to recover.

We hear so much about the deaths, we wanted to share life with you.

Be encouraged everyone. God still heals. And Niya Brown Matthews is living proof.

