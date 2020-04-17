Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In Online Benefit For Artists

North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure present Under One Roof, a livestream benefit concert for North Carolina artists.
The event will feature North Carolina musicians spanning multiple genres and generations, including Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Ben Folds, The Hamiltones NC, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line, Joe Troop of Che Apalache, Harvey Cummings II, and more to be announced!
Organized in partnership with CLTure.org as part of the North Carolina Arts Council and North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Come Hear North Carolina initiative, Under One Roof brings together some of North Carolina biggest names in music to aid the community in these unprecedented times.
Under One Roof will raise funds for the North Carolina Arts Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2013 to promote the growth and sustainability of the N.C. Arts Council. The foundation will send all proceeds raised from Under One Roof to non-profit arts organizations in North Carolina that have established relief funds for artists in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under One Roof will broadcast live on Twitch and Facebook from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, Saturday April 25, and Sunday April 26.
Beverly Hills Baby! 10 Times Garcelle Beauvais Looked Like Rodeo Drive
Beverly Hills Baby! 10 Times Garcelle Beauvais Looked Like Rodeo Drive
1. 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards ViewingSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. "Emma" PremiereSource:WENN 2 of 10
3. "Emma" PremiereSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Chilling in Los AngelesSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards LuncheonSource:WENN 5 of 10
6. 2020 African American Film Critics Association AwardsSource:WENN 6 of 10
7. "Jumanji: The Next Level" World PremiereSource:WENN 7 of 10
8. Bad Boys For Life PremiereSource:WENN 8 of 10
9. 2016 American Music AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-PartySource:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In Online Benefit For Artists was originally published on foxync.com