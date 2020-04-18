CLOSE
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Event For Spouses Of Government Leaders During UN General Assembly

Source: John Moore / Getty

We want our kids to read and now they can do it with Michelle Obama!

Join us for “Mondays with MichelleObama!” In this weekly read-along series, she’ll read 4 of her favorite children’s books (one book every Monday). It begins Mon. @ 12pm ET with “The Gruffalo” on PBSKIDS & Penguin Random House Facebook pages!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

