CBS will air a special tribute to Prince, “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” on the fourth anniversary of the legend’s death.

The concert was recorded in January after the 2020 GRAMMY Awards and will feature a long list of stars like John Legend, Earth, Wind, & Fire, H.E.R., Sheila E., and Usher performing the hits. Actress Maya Rudolph will host and also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess.

“The tribute brings together so many musicians, artists and people that have worked with Prince or were inspired by him,” Sheila E. told Billboard. “It’s really a coming together of the community. And if I have to speak to what Prince would think about his legacy, it’s that. He’d be thrilled to know that the community is carrying his legacy forward, pushing the envelope and paying respect to the power of music.”

Over the course of his long career, the superstar was a 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner. The special will broadcast Tuesday, April 21 from 9–11PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” Airs Tonight On CBS was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com