Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Passes Away

UPDATE 4/27/20 at 1:36 p.m. ET: A statement released by his team confirms Troy Sneed passed away early this morning from complications of COVID-19 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital.
“Troy was like a brother to me,” Mike Chandler, CEO of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network, says. “He was a businessman. He was a husband; he was a father. He was an industry leader so it’s not just my loss it’s a loss to the whole industry. He was one of the most talented men in our industry but more importantly Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work. The world is going to miss him.”
Gospel recording artist Troy Sneed has passed away from COVID-19, according to reports. He was 52 years old.
The family has yet to release an official statement, but Mrs. Sneed spoke with Praise Atlanta‘s K.D. Bowe this morning confirming the news.
Sneed, a Florida A&M alum who played college football and also sang on the university’s gospel choir, was a Florida native who later went on to sing with the Georgia Mass Choir. In 1999, he went solo and released Call Jesus, then Bless That Wonderful Name in 2001. He and his wife, Emily, eventually launched their own record label, Emtro Gospel. The label kept him busy with other business, but in 2010, he relaunched his solo career with “My Heart Says Yes” and has since released hits including “Kept By His Grace” and “Move Forward.”
Our prayers are with the Sneed family, friends and all those he touched through his ministry.
