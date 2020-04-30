People are learning that it really doesn’t matter how much money you have or who you are, as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic we truly are in this together as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on lives of those how contract the virus as well as the families that have to maintain social distancing from their loved ones as they go through battle, and unfortunately what memorializing your loved ones, that didn’t make it through the battle, looks like.

Radio and television host Bevy Smith, who is best known from Bravo’s fashion-themed talk show Fashion Queens. sat down in a quarantine interview with Tamron Hall to talk about having to make the decision of leaving her father, 95 year old Gus Lee Smith, in a nursing home during this pandemic, him dying from the coronavirus and having to have to arrange a not so typical memorial service so that her mother, her fathers wife of 55 years could say goodbye to him, while instead of being dressed to the nine’s, she had to be dressed in haz-mat gear while still maintaining social distancing.

Truly sad.

Our condolences and prayers are with the family of Bevy Smith as they had to endure what is being perceived as our new normal.

Bevy Smith Talks Her Personal Battle With Losing Father To COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

BridgetEE

