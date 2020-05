MAJIC 102.1 AND KROGER PRESENTS

GLAD TO HAVE A GRAD: VIRTUAL GRADUATION PARTY

THIS IS A GRADUATION PARTY FOR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS!

WE’RE CELEBRATING ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT YOU’VE GIVEN YOUR STUDENTS TO HELP THEM GRADUATE!

JOIN US ON-AIR AND ON INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK LIVE

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND 7PM – 9PM

TURN US UP, LOGON AND ENJOY THE FUN PLUS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $100 IN KROGER CASH

WITH KG SMOOTH, SKY HOUSTON AND DJ JQUE

POWERED BY: KROGER

Also On Majic 102.1: