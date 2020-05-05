5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to Get Your Hands On This Week

Hello Beautiful Staff

It’s that time again! Time to get your credit cards ready to do some shopping in the comfort of your own home. Since you’re stuck indoors, there is no better way to load up on your favorites than catching the best sales your favorite retailers have to offer. Whether you’re running low on press-on nails, in need of some hair essentials, or anything in between, these weekly sales will get your beauty collection fully stocked.

With that being said, here is the rundown of the best beauty sales to get your hands on this week!

1.ULTA

Source: Shea Moisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Body Scrub / UltaIf you’re almost out of your favorite bath time essentials, Shea Moisture is here to re-up your collection. Enjoy Ulta’s BOGO sale on all Shea Moisture bath products with buy one get one for 50% off. If you need sunscreen, CeraVe Sunscreen has also hit the clearance rack at buy one get on 50% off.

2.DERMSTORE

Like it or not, you can always use some more skincare products in your collection. And thanks to Dermstore, you can get more bang for your buck right now with up to 20% off sitewide on select brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Jane Iredale, Skin Medica, and more.

3. THE LIP BAR

In the mood for some new makeup? Well, The Lip Bar has a few cult favorites on sale. From the Justine Skye x The Lip Bar Island Gyal Palette to the max matte trio lippie collection, prepare to make some room in your makeup bag. With essentials up to $10 off, it’s time to stock up while you have the chance.

4. SEPHORA

Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event is still in full swing. From haircare, skincare, makeup finds and more, now is your chance to save big with Rouge members earning 20% off their entire purchase, VIB members 15% off and Insiders getting 10% off.

5. Perricone MD

Want to keep your skin in tip-top shape? Perricone MD has stepped into the sale lane with their buy one get one free deal! With bestsellers ranging from moisturizers, treatments, face masks, cleansers, skincare kits, and more, now is the time to scoop up items from the pricey brand!

