Don Lemon Wants Answers, Why Is Trump Such A Obama Hater #Facts

Solidarity is everything when American’s are fighting for their physical as well as financial we beings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who’s to blame for it does it matter? Maybe. Who predicted the pandemic, is that important? Yes, but predictions were ignored, so we have to move forward. That’s how life works you learn from lesson’s and move forward you don’t get into a pi$$ match about who’s right and who’s wrong trying to save face against the past, while supposedly trying to save the future.

And it is that very simple ideology that has CNN’s Don Lemon going viral today, he put it out there, now he wants to know. As it pertains to Barack Obama way is number 45 such a hater.

During a live airing Sunday night on CNN, Don Lemon, the comments/questions to President Trump was clear, why does Barack Obama get under his Donald Trump’s skin:

“What is it about Obama that gets under your skin?” “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering,”

Inquiring minds want to know, do you think Agent Orange will answer?

See video below

