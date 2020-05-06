COVID-19 Grants, Resources And Relief For Entrepreneurs

Are you an entrepreneur looking for some relief during this COVID-19 pandemic? See our resources below!

HEALTH AWARENESS

COVID-19 Information

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Heathy & Immunity Boosting Foods From AllRecipes.com

https://www.allrecipes.com/article/foods-that-boost-immune-system/

The Best Smart DIY Masks & Air Filtration

https://bit.ly/2VcbhQw

GOVERNMENT RELIEF

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)

https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

Texas Benefits

https://twc.texas.gov/ or https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

PPP APPLICATION RESOURCES

PayPal

https://www.loanbuilder.com/ppp-loan-support

Lendido

https://bit.ly/2SGqSar/

Kabbage

https://www.kabbage.com/paycheck-protection-program-loans/

Square

https://squareup.com/us/en/l/sba-ppp-loans/

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF & GRANTS

Red BackPack Fund (OPEN THIS WEEK, APPLY NOW)

https://www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund/

Sean Puffy Combs PPP Application Initiative

https://www.ourfairshare.com/

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

https://bit.ly/3f5vKjd

GoFund Me Small Business Relief Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/f/smallbusinessrelieffund

Thryv Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program

https://www.thryv.com/thryvfoundation/

Facebook For Business: Boost With Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

NFX Fast Seed Small Business Grant For Startups

https://fast.nfx.com/

Kiva Funds For Entrepreneurs

https://www.kiva.org/borrow

Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund

https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/verizon-small-business-recovery-fund/

The Doonie Fund

https://www.digitalundivided.com/dooniefund

Shea Moisture $1 Million Dollar Relief Fund

https://www.sheamoisturefund.com/apply-1

The Alice Fund: Business For All Relief

https://businessforall.helloalice.com/about

Main Vest: The Man Street Initiative

https://mainvest.com/main-street-initiative

James Beard Independent Restaurant Relief Fund

https://www.jamesbeard.org/relief-fund-application

The Opportunity Fund

Kabbage

https://www.kabbage.com/helpsmallbusiness

Google Small Business Grant Relief

https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/commitment-support-small-businesses-and-crisis-response-covid-19

SBA Funding Programs

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

SMALL BUSINESS HOOKUPS

Loom For Teachers Free Business Relief

https://www.loom.com/blog/coronavirus-response

Audible FREE For Kids

https://stories.audible.com/start-listen

MailChimp Free Domains For Five Years

https://mailchimp.com/free-domains-statement/

Mastercard Small Business

https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/business/overview.html

TaskRabbit

https://www.taskrabbit.com/login

(Save $10 on your next task* with code SAVE10P at booking)

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

Yelp

https://blog.yelp.com/2020/03/yelp-covid-19-response-and-support-for-local-businesses

Hootsuite

https://hootsuite.com/pages/stay-connected

Shopify

https://help.shopify.com/en/manual/intro-to-shopify/pricing-plans/free-trial

WeTransfer

https://paste.bywetransfer.com/wfh2020

Box

https://account.box.com/signup/business?tl=oWgBWV

Jamm

https://jammhq.typeform.com/to/m0mbZw

Zoho

https://www.zoho.com/remotely

MENTAL & WELLNESS

CORE Power Yoga Free Classes

https://www.corepoweryogaondemand.com/keep-up-your-practice

Headspace

https://www.headspace.com/work/covid-19

Scribed

https://www.scribd.com/?lohp=2

