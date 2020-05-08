An Alabama police officer is under fire after body-slamming a woman in a local Wal-Mart for refusing to wear a mask.

According to published reports, the unidentified woman was left with injuries and facing charges after she refused to wear a mask while shopping inside of an Alabama Wal-Mart. The incident took place after a Walmart employee asked her to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, NBC News reports it was at that point the woman allegedly began yelling expletives at customers and employees.

The officer in question, who is also Black, tried to detain the woman, who also appears to be Black after she refused to leave the store–it was at that point the officer is caught on camera picking the woman up and slamming her onto the ground as she struggled away from his attempt to handcuff her.

“The female continued and was asked to leave the store. However, she refused,” police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin said. “The officer began to detain her, however, she continued to resist. The officer used a takedown measure to gain control due to the other threat factors in the store.”

In the process of her arrest, the woman was offered medical treatment for the incident but did not appear to be injured, according to police.

Despite the incident originating over the woman’s refusal to wear a face mask, the woman was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance; as of press time, Alabama police have not arrested anyone or issued any citations for violating the city’s mask or stay-at-home ordinance.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

Off-Duty Cop Slams Black Woman On The Ground For Refusing To Wear Face Mask was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.1: