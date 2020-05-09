Fight to the Finish Flyover To Honor 75th Anniversary Of VE Day

On Sunday, May 10, in honor of those that served and sacrificed during WWII, and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the Lone Star Flight Museum and its supporting partners will fly nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds over the city of Houston in an epic aviation event called the Fight to the Finish Flyover. The flyover will take off at 2 p.m.. from Ellington Airport and fly a 120-mile flight plan over the skies of the Greater Houston area. This historic flight will last just over one hour, landing back at Ellington Airport at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Flyover partners include the Commemorative Air Force Houston, Gulf Coast and Highland Lakes Wings; Wings Over Houston Airshow; Signature Flight Support; HoustonFirst; iHeart Media-Houston and many individual warbird plane owners, pilots and volunteers. All partners volunteered their time and resources to make this event possible.

Museum President and CEO Douglas H. Owens, Lt. Gen. (ret.) said, “The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day – Victory in Europe. And, while we navigate this difficult time in our community, we encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own front yards. This amazing flyover is a unique opportunity for everyone to view, all they have to do is look up!”

THE FLIGHT PLAN

This unprecedented flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. and roar over Pasadena, the San Jacinto Monument, University of Houston-Main Campus, Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, Acres Homes, Houston National Cemetery, Cypress, Cinco Ranch, Mission Bend, the Energy Corridor, West University Place, Bellaire, Missouri City, Brookside Village, Pearland, Friendswood, Dickinson, Kemah and other communities underneath the flight path. The flight will end back at Ellington Airport at approximately 1:10 p.m.

THE FLIGHT LINE-UP AND PROGRAM

The fleet of more than two dozen historic warbirds include the B-25 ‘Devil Dog’, P-51 Mustang, C-45 Twin Beech, T-6 Texan, BT-13 Valiant, L-17 Navion, T-34 Mentor and A36 Bonanza. Additional pending aircraft include the Grumman HU-16 Albatross, P-63 King Cobra, SB2C Helldiver, CAF Tora Group and the North American T-28.

A flyover program will be available for Houstonians to download from the Lone Star Flight Museum website atLoneStarFlight.org/flyover and via the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The program will include the flight path and a map showing the estimated time the aircraft will be overhead throughout the hour-long flight. It will also feature information about each one of the participating aircraft. The Friday, May 8 issue of The Houston Chronicle-Preview Section will also include the full flight path and schedule. The flyover will live stream on the museum social media channels from one of the aircraft and spectators will be encouraged to post photos of the flyover from their homes.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

The Fight to the Finish Flyover is following all social distancing orders and guidelines. Houstonians will not be required to travel to a “viewing area” to see the planes. The flight path has been coordinated with Air Traffic Control and is designed to allow spectators to see the aircraft from the safety of their homes. The planes will not be viewable from the public areas of Ellington Airport and the Lone Star Flight Museum is currently closed to the public due to current health guidelines.

LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM – 2020 MARKS THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF WWII.

This aviation event is part of a summer-long program at the Lone Star Flight Museum to observe the 75thanniversary of the end of WWII called Fight To The Finish. This program is a thoughtful presentation of life on the Homefront, the bravery of our warfighters on the front lines, the innovations that came from the war, and ultimately, the success of the Allied effort during World War II. Programs and events have been adapted to online experiences due to the temporary closure of the museum. People are encouraged to follow the museum social media channels for the latest updates on reopening and museum programs. Visit LoneStarflight.org or the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.

Fight to the Finish Flyover To Honor 75th Anniversary Of VE Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: